The Spurs didn't retain Dieng after his second 10-day contract expired Jan. 30, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Dieng is back on the open market after his latest week-and-a-half-long stint with San Antonio recently came to an end. The veteran center opened the season on the Spurs' 15-man roster, only to be waived in January before re-upping with San Antonio on a pair of 10-day deals. He's appeared in 17 total games this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 9.8 minutes.