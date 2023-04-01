Dieng logged 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 130-115 loss to the Warriors.

Dieng made a significant impact off the bench Friday, securing his first double-double of the season and marking new bests in both points and rebounds. The big man caught fire from beyond the arc, nailing four of his five three-point attempts. Although Dieng doesn't hold a consistent rotation spot, he figures to see decent minutes when one of Zach Collins (rest) or Sandro Mamukelashvili sits.