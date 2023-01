The Spurs signed Dieng to a 10-day contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dieng was waived by the Spurs on Thursday to make room for the acquisition of Noah Vonleh from the Celtics, but the veteran big man has since returned to San Antonio on a 10-day deal. Across 13 appearances (one start) this season, Dieng is averaging 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 11.6 minutes.