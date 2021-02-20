Allen is out for Saturday's game against the Suns for rest.

Allen has started five straight games while averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes. On the second night of a back-to-back set, he'll sit out to let his body recover. The Grizzlies' injury report is extensive, so we'll likely see plenty of minutes from the likes of Desmond Bane, Sean McDermott and other deep rotation players.