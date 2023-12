LaRavia (eye) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

LaRavia is in the midst of a multi-week absence due to a corneal abrasion in his left eye. While he'll likely remain out Friday, it's encouraging that he's deemed doubtful on the initial injury report rather than immediately being ruled out. Although the Grizzlies remain shorthanded, it seems unlikely that LaRavia will have a significant role upon his return.