LaRavia (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's meeting with the Jazz.

LaRavia is a late addition to the injury report for the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness, joining Ja Morant who is also dealing with a non-COVID illness as doubtful. LaRavia recorded a career-high 30 minutes in his most recent game, largely due to John Konchar's (shoulder) absence, and played well enough to possibly earn more playing time going forward even when the Grizzlies are healthy.