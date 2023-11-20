site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Out Sunday
LaRavia (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
LaRavia will miss an eighth straight game due to a left eye abrasion. His timetable for return remains unclear.
