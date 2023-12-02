Nowell registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 108-94 win over the Mavericks.

The Grizzlies got contributions from unusual sources Friday as Desmond Bane was the only starter to score more than six points. Nowell saw his first extended action in four games since joining the team and produced his best offensive performance since he scored 51 combined points over back-to-back contests for Minnesota in February of last season. The 2019 second-round pick has shown he's capable of getting hot for short periods, and with Marcus Smart (foot) and Luke Kennard (knee) both unlikely to be back until next weekend, there could be minutes available for Nowell in the short term.