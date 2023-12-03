Nowell will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Derrick Rose (ankle) is sitting out Saturday, but the Grizzlies will roll with Nowell instead of Jacob Gilyard. However, it's more likely that Desmond Bane handles most of the playmaking for the Grizzlies. Nowell made a strong impression on Friday versus the Mavericks, scoring 19 points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two three-pointers.