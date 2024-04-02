Nowell agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nowell had a nine-game stint with the Grizzlies earlier this season, but he has since been playing for the G League's Stockton Kings. Given the amount of injuries that have hit the Pistons at this stage of the season, Nowell could have a path to playing meaningful minutes in the backcourt down the stretch.