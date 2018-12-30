Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Saturday
Noah (heel) will play Saturday against the Celtics.
Noah will play his second straight game since recovering from a right heel injury. He saw 11 minutes in his first game back, posting five points, four rebounds and two assists.
