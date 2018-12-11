Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play

Noah (back) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Noah was initially listed as probable on the Grizzlies' injury report due to a sore back, but he'll assume his usual role off the bench. In three games since signing with Memphis, he's averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories