Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play
Noah (back) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Noah was initially listed as probable on the Grizzlies' injury report due to a sore back, but he'll assume his usual role off the bench. In three games since signing with Memphis, he's averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
