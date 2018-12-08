Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Probable with back soreness

Noah is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to back soreness.

Noah has gotten off to a solid start for the Grizzlies this season, totaling 17 points, eight boards, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes across his first two appearances. However, he has emerged from Friday's game against the Pelicans with back soreness. That said, he'll probably still take the floor.

