Konchar (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Konchar is set to spend his sixth straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tip-off. Expect more minutes for GG Jackson, Jake LaRavia and Lamar Stevens.
