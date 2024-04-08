Konchar (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Konchar's next opportunity to take the court comes in short order with Memphis set to close a back-to-back Wednesday versus Cleveland, so his status will need to be monitored. Scotty Pippen, Jordan Goodwin and Xavier Simpson represent the traditional ballhandlers currently healthy for Memphis.
