Konchar (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Konchar continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his right heel, and he'll be sidelined for a ninth consecutive matchup Friday. His final chance to play this year will be Sunday against the Nuggets.
