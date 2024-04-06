Konchar (heel) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers.
Konchar's absence will extend his missed game streak to seven games, as he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his right heel. The depth guard's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Spurs.
