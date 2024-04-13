Konchar (heel) will not play Sunday against Memphis.
Konchar ended up missing 10 games in a row to close out the season. He was a sporadic part of the rotation this campaign, finishing with averages of 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals.
