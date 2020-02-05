Play

Valanciunas (knee) is active for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas.

Valanciunas appeared on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest with apparent right knee soreness. His injury doesn't appear to be too severe however, as the center will be available for the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Valanciunas is currently averaging 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds over 47 contests this year.

