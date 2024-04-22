Valanciunas registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 94-92 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Valanciunas was heavily criticized for his play during the loss to the Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament, but he's responded extremely well with back-to-back double-doubles against the Kings and Thunder. The veteran big man feasted on the glass against Chet Holmgren and used his physicality to dominate the glass. Expect him to play a prominent role in the paint in Game 2 on Wednesday, especially with Zion Williamson (hamstring) still sidelined for that matchup.