Valanciunas ended Saturday's 104-92 loss to the Celtics with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.

Coming off a strong double-double performance against the Bucks on Thursday, Valanciunas saw just 15 minutes of playing time Saturday. He was not on the floor for the start of the second half, as Larry Nance joined the starting lineup. Valanciunas has seen his minutes wax and wane over the course of the regular season depending on matchups, though he should see the floor more Monday against the Suns.