Valanciunas will come off the bench for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Spurs.

Nikola Jokic (wrist) will return from a one-game absence, but he'll likely have his minutes limited, so Valanciunas could still see quality playing time in the reserve role. Per 36 minutes this season, Valanciunas owns averages of 23.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.