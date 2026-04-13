Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas will come off the bench for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Spurs.
Nikola Jokic (wrist) will return from a one-game absence, but he'll likely have his minutes limited, so Valanciunas could still see quality playing time in the reserve role. Per 36 minutes this season, Valanciunas owns averages of 23.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Vintage performance in win•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting against Oklahoma City•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores efficient 14 points•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Left out of rotation Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Stuck in reserve role•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Thursday•