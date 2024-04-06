Valanciunas closed Friday's 111-109 loss to the Spurs with 26 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Valanciunas had the daunting task of dealing with Victor Wembanyama on both ends of the court. Even though the French rookie finished just one assist shy of a triple-double, Valanciunas held his own, posting his best scoring mark since Dec. 15, when he recorded a season-high 29 points in a win over the Hornets. Valanciunas should continue to see an uptick in touches in case Brandon Ingram (knee) and Zion Williamson (finger) remain out to face the Suns on Sunday.