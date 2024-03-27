Valanciunas logged six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Valanciunas did not play in the second half of Tuesday's loss, with coach Willie Green turning to Larry Nance and small-ball lineups with Zion Williamson at center to combat Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City's spacing-oriented offense. Valanciunas will likely be more incorporated Thursday against Milwaukee.