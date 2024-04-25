Valanciunas closed Wednesday's 124-92 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes.

Valanciunas has been doing everything he can to slow Chet Holmgren down, and while that has proven to be a daunting task for the veteran, at least he's finding rhythm on the offensive end of the court. Valanciunas has now scored 13 or more points in his last three playoff appearances, and he should continue to experience an uptick in his usage rate with Zion Williamson (hamstring) still sidelined for Game 3 on Saturday.