Valanciunas supplied 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 97-89 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Valanciunas finished second on his team in scoring and put together a valiant effort on the glass, marking his second double-double of the first round. However, his production wasn't enough to avoid a series sweep as the Thunder were simply too much to handle without the help of Zion Williamson (hamstring).