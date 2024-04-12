Valanciunas finished Thursday's 135-123 victory over Sacramento with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Although Valanciunas' totals have taken a bit of a tumble this season, the 31-year old has served the Pelicans well in the interior. Assuming he plays the final two games, the veteran will have logged a perfect attendance record for the 2023-24 season. Thursday's game marked his 80th start in 80 games.