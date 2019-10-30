Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in loss
Valanciunas finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 loss to the Lakers.
Valanciunas looked good during his time on the court, ending with his second straight double-double. It's hard to know what his playing time might have been had the game been competitive down the stretch. He continues to work his way back from injury and that could take at least another few games. Impatient owners may be susceptible to buy-low offers if you are in the market for a reliable big man.
