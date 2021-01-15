Valanciunas and the Grizzlies will not play Friday against the Timberwolves as the game has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
In what continues to be a persistent issue throughout the league, health and safety protocols will prevent Friday's game from being played. As far as we know, Saturday's tilt against the 76ers is still on.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Returns to form against T-Wolves•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Clear to return•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't return Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Extends double-double streak•