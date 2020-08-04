Valanciunas went for 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.
Valanciunas has now registered back-to-back double-doubles since the league restarted July 31 -- he has achieved this feat in four straight contests twice this season. He should be a regular contributor on both ends of the court for the Grizzlies moving forward as long as he can keep himself out of foul trouble, which is not always the case.
