Valanciunas will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Valanciunas will get the start at center with Ivan Rabb switching to power forward and Bruno Caboclo shifting to the bench. Valanciunas will have his minutes monitored and could play a reduced role as he's returning from a personal situation that kept him out of Friday's tilt with the Clippers. In his two games with the Grizzlies, Valanciunas' totaled 35 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists in 44 total minutes of run.