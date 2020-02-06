Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting Wednesday
Anderson will start Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Anderson will enter the starting lineup in place of Jae Crowder, who was a late scratch. Across five other starts this season, Anderson's managing 3.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.
