The Celtics traded Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks to the Grizzlies in exchange for Xavier Tillman (knee) on Wednesday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Stevens has been an inconsistent part of Boston's rotation this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes across 19 appearances. However, the 26-year-old forward should receive increased playing time on a Grizzlies team that has been ravaged by injuries.