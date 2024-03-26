Stevens (adductor) closed with 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Stevens made his return to action after a six-game absence due to a left adductor strain and came through with a big night off the bench, with his 19 points leading the team. Given that he was aided by Jaren Jackson being limited by foul trouble and also shot more efficiently than normal from the field and free-throw line, Stevens' performance looks to be an outlier. In any case, with the Grizzlies' injury list still quite extensive, Stevens should be able to maintain a regular spot in the rotation moving forward, though Monday's line represents the higher end of what he'll offer.