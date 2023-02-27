Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Adams (knee) has progressed to 5-on-5 work recently, but the Grizzlies aren't expecting the big man back until after their upcoming four-game road trip at the earliest, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Adams hasn't played since Jan. 22 due to a right knee sprain, and given the coach's timeline, the veteran center will miss at least five more contests before he has a chance to suit up again. Things are certainly subject to change quickly, but it appears like Xavier Tillman, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama should continue to split time at center for at least another week.