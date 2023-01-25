Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State.
The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
