Adams (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Tuesday's Game 2 against Golden State.

Adams was placed in the league's protocols prior to Game 6 against Minnesota, so this will mark his third straight absence. With three days off between Game 2 and Saturday's Game 3, Adams will likely be back in time for that contest, but it's unclear how big of a role he'll play after falling out of the rotation in Round 1.