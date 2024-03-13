Jemison logged 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 win over Washington.

Jemison scored a career-high 24 points in the win, more than he had managed in his previous four games combined. Although it does appear as though he will feature in the rotation moving forward, the Grizzlies are by no means running out a predictable lineup on a nightly basis. With no guarantees he will suit up Wednesday, he makes for a tough hold in standard formats.