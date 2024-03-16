Jemison is not in the starting lineup to face the Thunder on Saturday.

Jemison recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a two-game span (both starts) in a back-to-back set against Washington and Charlotte on March 12 and March 13. However, he'll move back to the bench with Jaren Jackson (qudriceps) being ready to return to the court. Jemison is averaging 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game when deployed off the bench.