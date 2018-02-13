Selden (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.

Selden continues to be bothered by soreness in his right knee, which also sidelined him for Sunday's loss to the Thunder. In his absence Wednesday night, look for Mario Chalmers, who logged 30 minutes in Sunday's game, to see the majority of the action off the bench at point guard. Selden will now have some extra time to rest as the team heads into the All-Star break after Wednesday's game.