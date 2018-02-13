Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Thunder
Selden (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
Selden continues to be bothered by soreness in his right knee, which also sidelined him for Sunday's loss to the Thunder. In his absence Wednesday night, look for Mario Chalmers, who logged 30 minutes in Sunday's game, to see the majority of the action off the bench at point guard. Selden will now have some extra time to rest as the team heads into the All-Star break after Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Won't play Sunday with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Headed for bench role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores seven points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Wayne Selden: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...