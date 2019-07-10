Guerschon Yabusele: Cut loose by Boston
Yabusele (finger) was waived by the Celtics on Wednesday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The Celtics managed to clear up some cap space by cutting Yabusele, who was set to miss the rest of summer league due to a left pinkie injury. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds over 41 games a season ago in a bench role.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Sidelined for summer league•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Logs three minutes in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Enters starting lineup•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...