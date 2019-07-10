Yabusele (finger) was waived by the Celtics on Wednesday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Celtics managed to clear up some cap space by cutting Yabusele, who was set to miss the rest of summer league due to a left pinkie injury. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds over 41 games a season ago in a bench role.