Guerschon Yabusele: Finds work in France
Yabusele signed a contract Tuesday with French club ASVEL Basket, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
After being waived by the Celtics in July, Yabusele elected to head to the Chinese Basketball Association rather than inking a non-guaranteed training camp deal with an NBA team. With the CBA season having been suspended amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the 24-year-old will move on to his home country of France to continue his career. It's unclear if Yabusele intends to explore his options in North America at any point in the near future.
