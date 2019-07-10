Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play Tuesday
Yabusele was ruled out for Tuesday's summer league game with a pinkie injury on his left hand.
The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Yabusele will be forced to miss at least one summer league contest due to the issue.
