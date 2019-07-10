Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Sidelined for summer league
Yabusele (finger) is expected to miss the rest of summer league play.
Yabusele was ruled out for Tuesday's game but will now face a more extended absence due to the pinkie injury on his left hand. It's currently unclear whether the 23-year-old's availability for training camp will be impacted.
