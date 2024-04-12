Capela (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The Hawks were considering holding Capela out of Friday's action, but the team ultimately decided he'll be available to suit up. It's unclear if he'll shoulder his usual workload with only a few games remaining in the regular season.
