Capela (rest) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With only two games left in the regular season, a maintenance day is on the table for Capela. If Atlanta holds their starting center out, Bruno Fernando could see a lot of run against the Timberwolves and would be on the streaming radar.
More News
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Grabs 11 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Leads with 19-point double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Grabs 13 boards Thursday•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Double-doubles with two swats•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Records another double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Double-double in Thursday's loss•