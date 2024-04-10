Capela amassed six points (3-8 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 double-overtime loss to Miami.

Capela didn't have a good shooting performance and was particularly inefficient from the field, but the big man salvaged his fantasy outing by recording double-digit boards for the fifth straight contest -- and for the 15th time over his last 17 appearances. Capela is averaging 12.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game during that 17-game stretch, and he should remain a capable two-way threat for Atlanta even if he has an off night from a scoring perspective from time to time.