Capela is questionable to play Sunday against the Pacers due to rest, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks know they'll be facing the Bulls in the first round of the Play-In Tournament, and it seems they're not willing to risk Capela in the final game of the regular season in order to have him fresh for what should be a battle against Nikola Vucevic. Capela has recorded four double-doubles over his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 12.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.