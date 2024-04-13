Capela accumulated 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Capela had the daunting task of dealing with Rudy Gobert on both ends of the court, and while his final stat line was not eye-popping, he was efficient en route to yet another double-double, as he missed just two shots from the field. Capela has recorded four double-doubles over his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 12.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.