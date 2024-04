Capela (rest) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Bulls.

Capela will return to action Wednesday after sitting out Atlanta's regular-season finale for rest purposes. The 29-year-old big man should reclaim his starting spot from Bruno Fernando. Capela is averaging 12.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes across his past 10 appearances.